IFC rules unconstitutional phrase in Revolutionary Command Council's decree

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in the country, ruled on Sunday that a phrase included in a decree by the Revolutionary Command Council is unconstitutional due to its violation of Islamic principles.

The court's media office stated in a press release, "the Federal Supreme Court considered the lawsuit numbered 95/Federal/2023 on Sunday, July 16, 2023, and issued its verdict declaring the phrase 'ownership of the house or residential apartment owned by the martyr before his martyrdom in the name of his wife and children' in Article 2/A of Decree No. 1750 of the dissolved Revolutionary Command Council, which contradicts with Decree No. 914 of 1980, unconstitutional."

The statement further clarified that the ruling shall take effect from the date of its issuance, July 16, 2023, and it is binding on all authorities.

The decision by the Federal Supreme Court highlights its role in upholding the principles of the Iraqi constitution and ensuring that laws and decrees align with constitutional provisions. This ruling specifically addresses a phrase in a previous decree that was deemed inconsistent with Islamic principles.