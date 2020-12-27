IED targeted an International Coalition convoy on Babel International road
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2020-12-27T11:40:22+0000
Shafaq News / A security source revealed that an international coalition convoy was attacked by an improvised explosive device in the Iraqi governorate of Babel.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device targeted a logistic support convoy of the international coalition on Babel's international road, without disclosing further details about the attack.
Since the assassination of Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, convoys and sites of the international coalition against ISIS led by the United States have been a frequent target of attacks by Iran-backed Iraqi factions, according to experts.