IED explosion targets an Iraqi military convoy in south Iraq 

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb hit a convoy of the Iraqi security forces in the southern governorate of al-Diwaniyah today, Sunday.

A statement issued by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the attack was carried out by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the supply convoy was passing by on a road in the city of al-Diwaniyah.

SMC said that the convoy was transferring supplies for the Iraqi security forces via "Iraqi transportation companies driven by Iraqis."

The attack resulted in material damages to a vehicle and its cargo, but the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.