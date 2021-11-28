Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IED explosion targets an Iraqi military convoy in south Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-28T13:57:35+0000
IED explosion targets an Iraqi military convoy in south Iraq 

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb hit a convoy of the Iraqi security forces in the southern governorate of al-Diwaniyah today, Sunday. 

A statement issued by the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the attack was carried out by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the supply convoy was passing by on a road in the city of al-Diwaniyah.

SMC said that the convoy was transferring supplies for the Iraqi security forces via "Iraqi transportation companies driven by Iraqis." 

The attack resulted in material damages to a vehicle and its cargo, but the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.

related

Iraqi security forces defuse an IED on an international road in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-06-08 11:38:43
Iraqi security forces defuse an IED on an international road in Southern Iraq

Iraq’s security forces seize Grad missiles within the borders between Iraq and Syria

Date: 2021-06-18 09:28:46
Iraq’s security forces seize Grad missiles within the borders between Iraq and Syria

Authorities apprehend two persons involved in killing the father of the forcibly disappeared lawyer Ali al-Hiliji

Date: 2021-07-24 08:59:02
Authorities apprehend two persons involved in killing the father of the forcibly disappeared lawyer Ali al-Hiliji

ISC issues a statement on the Tarmiyah operation updates

Date: 2021-08-22 15:11:03
ISC issues a statement on the Tarmiyah operation updates

Five terrorists arrested by Iraqi security forces 

Date: 2021-09-25 19:15:07
Five terrorists arrested by Iraqi security forces 

Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Date: 2020-10-23 10:53:12
Iraqi security forces establish full control on Kanous Island

Four terrorists apprehended upon infiltrating Iraqi territory

Date: 2021-05-07 21:21:01
Four terrorists apprehended upon infiltrating Iraqi territory

Iraqi confiscates $36.8 thousand in counterfeit banknotes, SMC says

Date: 2021-05-10 11:40:52
Iraqi confiscates $36.8 thousand in counterfeit banknotes, SMC says