IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition south of Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-19T06:35:21+0000

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar today, Wednesday. A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on the road linking Nasiriyah and Baghdad. No casualties were recorded.

