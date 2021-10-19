Report
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition south of Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-10-19T06:35:21+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar today, Wednesday.
A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on the road linking Nasiriyah and Baghdad.
No casualties were recorded.
