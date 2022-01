Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of Basra today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition in Basra.

No casualties were reported.

The Global Coalition's convoys are subjected, every now and then, to IED attacks in the middle and southern Iraqi governorates.

Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.