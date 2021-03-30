IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in northern Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-03-30T18:15:34+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in northern Iraq today, Tuesday.
A security source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on Saladin highway, causing only material damage.
Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the US-led Coalition convoys in Iraq.
