Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar today, Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on the Nasiriyah road in Dhi Qar.

The attack resulted in no human casualties, causing only material damage.

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq.