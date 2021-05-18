IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southen Iraq

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar today, Tuesday.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on the Nasiriyah road in Dhi Qar.

The attack resulted in no casualties and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq to put pressure on the US administration.