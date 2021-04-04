IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southen Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-04T17:16:47+0000

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of al-Diwaniyah, a security source revealed today, Thursday. The source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on a highway in al-Diwaniyah. The source did not provide information about the damages inflicted by the convoy. Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq.

