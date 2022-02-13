Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Saladin
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-13T14:59:33+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in mid-Iraq earlier today, Sunday.
A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition in the governorate of Saladin.
The attack resulted in no material damages, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.
related
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in northern Iraq
Date: 2021-03-30 18:15:34
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad
Date: 2022-01-23 17:16:52
Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq
Date: 2021-05-18 13:51:55
Security forces thwart two bomb attacks against Coalition convoys in southern Iraq
Date: 2022-02-13 07:35:38
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq
Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq
Date: 2021-05-27 08:37:08
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition south of Iraq
Date: 2021-10-19 06:35:21
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in north Baghdad
Date: 2021-10-28 12:56:42
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.