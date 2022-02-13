Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T14:59:33+0000
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Saladin

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in mid-Iraq earlier today, Sunday. 

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition in the governorate of Saladin.

The attack resulted in no material damages, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.

related

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in northern Iraq

Date: 2021-03-30 18:15:34
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in northern Iraq

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-23 17:16:52
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-05-18 13:51:55
Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Security forces thwart two bomb attacks against Coalition convoys in southern Iraq

Date: 2022-02-13 07:35:38
Security forces thwart two bomb attacks against Coalition convoys in southern Iraq

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-05-27 08:37:08
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition south of Iraq

Date: 2021-10-19 06:35:21
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition south of Iraq

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in north Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-28 12:56:42
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in north Baghdad