IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T14:59:33+0000

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global Coalition in mid-Iraq earlier today, Sunday. A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition in the governorate of Saladin. The attack resulted in no material damages, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.

