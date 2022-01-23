IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T17:16:52+0000

Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition north of Baghdad. No casualties were reported. The Global Coalition's convoys are subjected, every now and then, to IED attacks in the middle and southern Iraqi governorates. Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.

related

Within 24 hours, a second attack targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-05-18 13:51:55

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

Date: 2021-05-23 15:02:00

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Date: 2021-05-27 08:37:08

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition south of Iraq

Date: 2021-10-19 06:35:21

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in north Baghdad

Date: 2021-10-28 12:56:42

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in south Iraq

Date: 2021-11-21 21:09:36

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in al-Muthanna

Date: 2021-11-28 13:32:48

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in southern Iraq

Date: 2021-12-05 07:24:35