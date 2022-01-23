Report
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-23T17:16:52+0000
Shafaq News/ A blast from a roadside bomb reportedly hit a convoy of the US-led Global coalition north of Baghdad.
No casualties were reported.
The Global Coalition's convoys are subjected, every now and then, to IED attacks in the middle and southern Iraqi governorates.
Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.
