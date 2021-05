Shafaq News/ An IED attack reportedly targeted the residence of a citizen of Dhi Qar, south of Iraq, earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that unknown assailants planted a bomb near the residence of a citizen in al-Jamamlah in al-Okaikah sub-district, Suq al-Shuyukh district, to the south of Nasiriyah.

The explosion resulted in only material damages, the source said.