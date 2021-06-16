Report

IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in western Iraq

2021-06-16
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in western Iraq

Shafaq News/ An explosion from a roadside bomb reportedly struck a convoy of the US-led coalition in the far west of Iraq today, Wednesday. 

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on al-Anbar highway. 

The attack resulted in no casualties, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination. 

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq and occasionally against U.S. military, missions, and interests.

