IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Western Iraq

Shafaq News/ An explosion reportedly struck a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the south of Iraq today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News agency that a blast from a roadside bomb targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition in al-Anbar highway.

The attack resulted in injuring a member of the Iraqi security personnel charged with the protection of the convoy and damaging two vehicles.

A similar attack took place this morning in al-Muthanna governorate in the south of Iraq however, that attack caused no casualties and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination.

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq to put pressure on the US administration.