IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-27T08:37:08+0000
IED blast targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ An explosion from a roadside bomb reportedly struck a convoy of the US-led Global coalition in the southern governorate of al-Muthanna today, Thursday. 

A source told Shafaq News agency that the explosion targeted a supply convoy of the Coalition on al-Muthanna highway this morning. 

The attack resulted in no casualties, and the convoy resumed its march towards its destination. 

Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate these nearly daily attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition in Iraq to put pressure on the US administration

