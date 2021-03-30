Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IED blast damages a vehicle granted by the Coalition to the Iraqi army

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-30T12:42:19+0000
IED blast damages a vehicle granted by the Coalition to the Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ A roadside bomb targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition transporting supplies granted to the Iraqi army in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

A press release of the Security Media Cell said that an explosive device blasted a convoy carrying "Land Cruiser Pickups" granted by the Global Coalition to the Iraqi Army on the Dhi Qar highway.

The blast led to the burning of a vehicle without human casualties.

The same convoy inflicted material damages by an explosive device in Babel governorate near bridge 17 earlier today, Tuesday.

related

Commercial stores damaged in an IED attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-09-16 06:05:34
Commercial stores damaged in an IED attack in Diyala

An IED attack on a convoy of the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-02-08 19:00:57
An IED attack on a convoy of the Global Coalition