IED blast damages a vehicle granted by the Coalition to the Iraqi army

Shafaq News/ A roadside bomb targeted a convoy of the US-led Coalition transporting supplies granted to the Iraqi army in the southern governorate of Dhi Qar.

A press release of the Security Media Cell said that an explosive device blasted a convoy carrying "Land Cruiser Pickups" granted by the Global Coalition to the Iraqi Army on the Dhi Qar highway.

The blast led to the burning of a vehicle without human casualties.

The same convoy inflicted material damages by an explosive device in Babel governorate near bridge 17 earlier today, Tuesday.