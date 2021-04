Shafaq News/ The Spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major-General Yahya Rasool, announced today, Wednesday, thwarting a terrorist "bloody" plot in Diyala governorate.

Rasool said in a press release that the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism-Services (ICTS) foiled an ISIS plot to target citizens shopping ahead of Ramadan in a market in Diyala.

Rasoul added that a terrorist was caught red-handed in possession of explosive materials.