ICTS releases its first quarterly report of 2021

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Counter-Terrorism-Services (ICTS) released today, Monday, 2021 first quarterly report on the Department's Counter-Terrorism-related activities.

ICTS's report reviewed by Shafaq News Agency said that its forces executed 109 operations resulted in apprehending 99 ISIS terrorists across the country.

The report added that, in the same period, Counter-Terrorism forces were able to neutralize 34 terrorists in multiple operations.

The aerial support to the ICTS operations by the Iraqi Army aircraft, Iraqi Airforces, and the Coalition Airforces amounted to 337 sorties.

The report highlighted the advanced Tactical and intelligence efforts that enabled the ICTS forces to dismantle sleeper cells nested in the community and neutralize terrorist operatives who were not registered in the national database.