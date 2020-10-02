Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

ICRC to deliver Iraq supplies for COVID-19

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-02T09:29:43+0000
ICRC to deliver Iraq supplies for COVID-19

Shafaq News / medical supplies for COVID-19 patients and other relief goods has arrived in Iraq to help people fight corona virus, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) - Khanaqin office, carried out health and well-being activities in Diyala, confirming the preparation of humanitarian programs in conflict areas to help people relief. 

The committee’s advisor in Diyala, Muayad Muhammad Ghafur, said that ICRC is preparing programs to support displaced north of Miqdadiyah, northeast of Diyala with psychological first aid and awareness activities to maintain hygiene and stay healthy.” 

“Visiting prisons and detention centers and following up the missing persons file are still on the go with ICRC “Ghafur added.


related

Al-Kaabi announces his full recovery form COVID-19

Date: 2020-09-13 15:26:03
Al-Kaabi announces his full recovery form COVID-19

Will Covid-19 prevent Iraqis from voting?

Date: 2020-08-05 13:37:09
Will Covid-19 prevent Iraqis from voting?

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-07 14:34:21
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: 118 fatalities and 2426 cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-07-07 19:04:38
Covid-19: 118 fatalities and 2426 cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 62 fatalities and 4116 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-28 13:39:51
COVID-19: 62 fatalities and 4116 new cases in Iraq today

A sports journalist loses the battle to COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-28 18:16:31
A sports journalist loses the battle to COVID-19

Iraq: 34 fatalities and more than 1000 new Covid-19 cases today

Date: 2020-06-10 16:56:46
Iraq: 34 fatalities and more than 1000 new Covid-19 cases today

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-17 14:48:47
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today