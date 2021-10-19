ICI appeals prison sentence against an official who committed 28 million dollars worth of violations

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Commission Integrity announced that it had appealed the decision to imprison a general manager who committed violations of a 28 million dollars contract, demanding a tougher penalty. The Commission's Investigation Department stated that it appealed the decision of the Hilla Misdemeanors Court to imprison the former General Manager of the Al-Furat General Company for Chemical Industries, demanding a "penalty that is equivalent to the size of the offenses committed by the convict." It indicated that the decision, which was based on Article (331) of the Penal Code issued against the convict, came as a result of his violations to the contract concluded between the Al-Furat Company and another foreign company to implement the project of "modernizing the caustic soda production line" with an amount of 28,668,000 million dollars. The department said that the court decided to sentence the defendant to one year in prison, prompting the commission to file an appeal. According to the commission, the foreign company is not registered in Iraq, and does not even exist in the country of “origin”. Also, there was a failure to verify the authenticity of the materials examination documents, as well as using Indian materials despite a condition in the contract to use American or European materials. It pointed out that the company is not financially efficient, and that the authenticity of the essential documents submitted by the company has not been approved. The commission noted that more violations were committed by the defendant, including his approval to illegally disburse two million dollars to the foreign company.

