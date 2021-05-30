Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ICFR monitors 236 "media lies" in one week

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-30T06:10:15+0000
ICFR monitors 236 "media lies" in one week
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Center for Fighting Rumors confirmed today that the reason behind the high level of false and misleading news last week is the dependence of the media and journalists on social media platforms that cause chaos and societal division, most notably.

 The center said in its weekly report, "Approximately 236 rumors were monitored, the largest part of which came from a channel on Telegram called Sabreen, in addition to "fake pages that were targeting state security by broadcasting fake pictures and news that incite murder and chaos."

 In its report, the Center warned the media and citizens of these channels and platforms that do not differ from the terrorist gangs' platforms. 

The center added that Article 179 first of the Iraqi Penal Code includes the owners of these channels and promoters of their news, as the article states, "A person shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding ten years if he deliberately broadcasts news, statements, or rumors in time of war, false, tendentious, or intentionally provoking propaganda."

related

The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Date: 2021-03-19 16:44:00
The Victory coalition rejects talking about a "constitutional balance" in the Supreme Court Law

Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Date: 2021-05-16 12:00:15
Leaking officers names is dangerous and suspicious, MP says

Iraqi former MP denies being subjected to an assassination attempt

Date: 2020-12-17 13:55:01
Iraqi former MP denies being subjected to an assassination attempt

Shafaq News releases an update for its mobile app

Date: 2021-03-23 07:34:35
Shafaq News releases an update for its mobile app

One billion dinar per candidate, parliamentary bloc raising questions

Date: 2021-05-16 15:28:30
One billion dinar per candidate, parliamentary bloc raising questions

Thirty-three indictees in the custody of security forces, Security Media Cell says

Date: 2021-01-10 13:44:41
Thirty-three indictees in the custody of security forces, Security Media Cell says

Anti-Narcotics officers to be empowered to handling with drug traffickers

Date: 2021-03-24 19:55:23
Anti-Narcotics officers to be empowered to handling with drug traffickers

Political interference halts opening huge corruption files, MP says

Date: 2021-05-19 10:32:02
Political interference halts opening huge corruption files, MP says