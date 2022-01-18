IC uncovers 4,5-billion-dinar worth of violations in the agricultural bank in al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Integrity Commission announced recording fraud and manipulation cases in the Agricultural Cooperative Bank that led to a 4,5-billion-dinar waste in al-Anbar.

The Commission's investigation team recorded 146 fraudulent loan transactions.

The team's work also included the civil status affairs department in Ramadi, where it found 120 fake ID cards.

The total waste was estimated at 4,491,400,000 Dinars.

Last December, the Commission uncovered three major violations in the Bank's branch in Diyala.