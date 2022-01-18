Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

IC uncovers 4,5-billion-dinar worth of violations in the agricultural bank in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-18T06:34:44+0000
IC uncovers 4,5-billion-dinar worth of violations in the agricultural bank in al-Anbar

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Integrity Commission announced recording fraud and manipulation cases in the Agricultural Cooperative Bank that led to a 4,5-billion-dinar waste in al-Anbar.

The Commission's investigation team recorded 146 fraudulent loan transactions.

The team's work also included the civil status affairs department in Ramadi, where it found 120 fake ID cards.

The total waste was estimated at 4,491,400,000 Dinars.

Last December, the Commission uncovered three major violations in the Bank's branch in Diyala.

related

ISIS kidnaps a shepherd and shoots his wife in Al-Anbar

Date: 2021-03-05 19:53:14
ISIS kidnaps a shepherd and shoots his wife in Al-Anbar

Iraqi Army uses new drones to monitor ISIS movement in Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2021-05-18 19:15:35
Iraqi Army uses new drones to monitor ISIS movement in Al-Anbar desert

For the fourth time today, IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in western Iraq

Date: 2021-04-27 15:58:33
For the fourth time today, IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in western Iraq

JOC discloses al-Anbar's recent operation's outcomes

Date: 2021-08-15 16:30:07
JOC discloses al-Anbar's recent operation's outcomes

Three ISIS terrorists killed in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-12-29 21:10:45
Three ISIS terrorists killed in al-Anbar

Civil Defense teams launch an operation to dismantle ISIS explosives in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-09-19 20:10:17
Civil Defense teams launch an operation to dismantle ISIS explosives in al-Anbar

Large quantities of military equipment seized in al-Anbar and Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-27 20:54:44
Large quantities of military equipment seized in al-Anbar and Nineveh

Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-09 12:57:46
Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar