IC: Al-Sudani and Zaidan are the first to disclose financial declarations in 2024

Shafaq News / The Federal Integrity Commission today revealed the financial disclosures of the Prime Minister and the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council for the year 2024.

According to the government's Media and Communications Office in the Commission, a statement said that the Prevention Department has received the financial disclosure forms for the current year from Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and the Head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Dr. Faiq Zaidan, making them the first officials among the heads of the three authorities to disclose their financial obligations.

The statement further highlighted that "the President of the Federal Integrity Commission, Judge Haider Hanoun, and its senior staff have disclosed their financial obligations for the current year by submitting their respective forms, making the head of the commission the first to disclose financial declarations among the heads of independent commissions."