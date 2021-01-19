Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-19T17:59:35+0000
I will not allow another postponement of the elections, Al-Sadr said

Shafaq News / Iraqi populist cleric and the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday expressed his rejection to delay the parliamentary elections in Iraq.

Al-Sadr said in a statement, "If life goes ... I will not allow another postponement of the elections ..."

"During this period, everyone should be patriotic…. and work to stop clashes," he added.

Al-Sadr stressed, "We should be wary of corruption and manipulations, whether in the election law or interfering in the commission work or anything else that hurts the people."

Iraq’s cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the state news agency INA said.

Early elections were a key demand of anti-government protesters who staged mass demonstrations that started in October 2019. Hundreds were killed by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on Tuesday the decision to set a new date to hold an early contest was made to give IHEC enough time to be fully prepared to hold fair and transparent elections, a cabinet statement cited Kadhimi as saying.

 

related

COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-17 13:16:13
COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today

One week after assuming his position.. Babel's police chief contracted COVID-19

Date: 2020-08-03 20:29:51
One week after assuming his position.. Babel's police chief contracted COVID-19

12 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Basra

Date: 2020-04-25 14:35:08
12 new positive Covid-19 cases recorded in Basra

One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-06 14:55:54
One PMF member and a policeman killed in an armed attack in Mosul

Al-Sistani issues a Fatwa on COVID-19 measures in Ashura

Date: 2020-07-30 18:02:29
Al-Sistani issues a Fatwa on COVID-19 measures in Ashura

The Presidency and the government send a request to Parliament to declare a state of emergency for a month

Date: 2020-03-15 13:53:15
The Presidency and the government send a request to Parliament to declare a state of emergency for a month

Iraqi soldier is killed in Al-Anbar explosion

Date: 2020-07-25 12:40:10
Iraqi soldier is killed in Al-Anbar explosion

Covid-19: 3962 new cases today

Date: 2020-08-25 14:57:31
Covid-19: 3962 new cases today