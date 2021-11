Shafaq News/ “I am an Iraqi, I read” festival found today, Saturday, in Abu Nawas Gardens, near the statue of Shahryar and Scheherazade, Baghdad.

The festival, in its eighth season, includes a free book fair, where more than 30,000 books will be distributed for free.

The Festival includes artistic activities such as drawing, a child's corner, and a memory of the late poet Ibrahim Al-Khayat.