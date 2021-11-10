I Iraj Masjedi reveals the circumstances of Qa'ani's visits

Shafaq News/ The Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Iraj Masjedi, disclosed the circumstances of the unannounced visit of the Iranian "Quds" force Commander, Esmail Qa'ani, to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier this week.

The Iranian top General of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) visited Baghdad in the aftermath of the assassination attempt against the Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that Qa'ani expressed discontent with the assassination attempt against al-Kadhimi during a tense meeting he held with commanders of Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.

In statements to the Arab-speaking "al-Alam" TV channel, the Iranian diplomat said that Qa'ani reiterated his country's commitment to the "legal Course" of the October 10 parliamentary election, urging the Iraqi parties to pursue "serenity and cooperation."

"General Qa'ani asserted that the appeals shall be filed pursuant to the legal procedures in force," he continued, "he laid emphasis upon respecting the final results of the election to be announced by the Independent High Electoral Commission."

On the assassination attempt that targeted the Iraqi Prime Minister's residence, Masjedi said, "General Qa'ani, clearly and transparently, called for punishing the culprits involved in the attack, whoever they are."

"We have no red lines. Those involved shall be punished according to the Iraqi Judiciary," he continued, "all the dimensions of the crime shall be investigated. We shall not rush the investigation results."

Qa'ani visited Baghdad on Monday and held meetings with the Iraqi Prime Minister, President of the Republic, and other senior officials in the Iraqi state.