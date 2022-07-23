Report

Hussein: we are not considering escalation with Turkey

Date: 2022-07-23T10:52:45+0000
Hussein: we are not considering escalation with Turkey

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is not considering a political or military escalation with Turkey in the aftermath of the Turkish bombing of a resort in Duhok's city of Zakho on Wednesday, minister of foreign affairs Fuad Hussein told the parliament on Saturday.

The parliament convened on Saturday to discuss the Turkish aggression that claimed the lives of nine Iraqis and injured nearly thirty others.

"We are not considering political, security, or military escalation with Turkey," he said, "we shall open the door for negotiations with the Turks."

With Hussein among the attendees, parliament speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi commenced this session in the presence of 242 lawmakers. Iraq's minister of defense, Jumah Enad, featured later accompanied by the army's Chief-of-Staff and the deputy commander of the Joint Operations Command.

