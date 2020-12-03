Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Minister Fouad Hussein will visit the Bahraini capital, Manama.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs went to Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum in its 16th version”, Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The summit which will be held on Friday and last for three days is limited to the participation of senior guests, while virtual sessions will be simultaneously held with the participation of larger delegations.

The CEO of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in the Middle East, Tom Beckett, said that delegations will undergo COVID-19 tests upon their arrival at Bahrain International Airport.

Beckett also expected the participation of an Israeli delegation in the dialogue.