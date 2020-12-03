Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-03T10:13:46+0000
Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Thursday that Minister Fouad Hussein will visit the Bahraini capital, Manama.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs went to Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum in its 16th version”, Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a brief statement received by Shafaq News agency.

The summit which will be held on Friday and last for three days is limited to the participation of senior guests, while virtual sessions will be simultaneously held with the participation of larger delegations.

The CEO of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in the Middle East, Tom Beckett, said that delegations will undergo COVID-19 tests upon their arrival at Bahrain International Airport.

Beckett also expected the participation of an Israeli delegation in the dialogue.

related

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Iraq discusses Sidekan incident with Bahrain and UAE

Date: 2020-08-14 09:09:07
Iraq discusses Sidekan incident with Bahrain and UAE

Al-Kadhimi offers condolences on the death of Bahraini PM

Date: 2020-11-11 13:16:22
Al-Kadhimi offers condolences on the death of Bahraini PM

Requests Europe's support to stop the Turkish aggressions

Date: 2020-08-14 18:57:36
Requests Europe's support to stop the Turkish aggressions

Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 15:19:04
Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Date: 2020-09-26 09:18:35
Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone

Date: 2020-10-04 16:07:17
Baghdad announces new measures to protect the Green Zone

International efforts to urge the US not to close its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi minister says

Date: 2020-10-05 20:47:09
International efforts to urge the US not to close its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi minister says