Hussein urges the UN to support the Iraqi agricultural sector

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, called on the International Fund for Agricultural Development to enhance the capabilities of Iraqi agriculture and environment experts.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Hussein discussed in Rome, with President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, Gilbert F. Houngbo, prospects for cooperation between Iraq and the Fund in a way that contributes to the development of the Iraqi agricultural sector, and benefit from the expertise of the Fund in this field.

Hussein discussed, according to the statement, the possibility of opening an office for the Fund in Iraq, especially in light of the Iraqi government's intention to support the agricultural sector as one of the important economic sectors, stressing that continuous negotiations with Turkey and Iran regarding water quotas for Iraq will be conducted.

The Minister stressed the need for Iraq to develop the skills and capabilities of Iraqi agricultural specialists in the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment through the establishment of the Fund's courses that help them build the necessary capacities to achieve agricultural development, in cooperation with the United Nations organizations and agencies in Rome (IFAD, FAO, WFP).

Hussein invited the President of the International Fund to visit Iraq, learn about the agricultural reality, and diagnose Iraq's needs to achieve agricultural development.