Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-19T10:56:41+0000
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Shafaq News / Russian Minister of Foreign affairs, Sergey Lavrov, announced that he will hold talks on the 25th of this month with his Iraqi counterpart, Fouad Hussein, who will pay a two-day working visit to Moscow.

"During the talks in Moscow, the two ministers will discuss issues on the global and regional agenda, and focus on the situation in Syria and the settlement in the Middle East, the Arab Gulf region, and Yemen", said the Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova added that on November 23, Lavrov will hold talks with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during the latter's fourth visit to Moscow this year.

She said, "It is expected that the exchange of views will continue several international issues, including the situation in Karabakh region, and the joint comprehensive action plan to resolve the situation over the Iranian nuclear program, the situation in Syria, Afghanistan and the Gulf region. Of course, bilateral issues will be discussed, including trade and economic cooperation, in the context of implementing major joint projects in the field of energy and transportation, and prospects for building cultural relations."

