Hussein to Shamkhani: Iraqi-Iranian relations are immune to Negative influence

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, upon his meeting with the Iranian secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, emphasized the Iraqi-Iranian relations immunity to "Negative Influence" by any third party, and the latter says that minimum punishment for the Soleimani and Al-Muhandis killers is the immediate retrenchment from the region.

Shamkhani highlighted the vitality of "coordination between the countries of the region", indicating, "the stability of these countries can only be achieved via dialogue and regional cooperation free of any undue international interference."

The Iranian General alluded to the Iraqi-Iranian relations and the recently concluded Accords between the two countries, stressing that the expedition of these conventions could scale up the ties and create a successful role model for comprehensive spectrum cooperation.

Shamkhani deemed the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Muhandis in Baghdad in January 2020 as an "Official Terrorism" and the minimum penalty of the perpetrators is leaving the region, "at the very least, Iraq must follow up on this matter in the relevant international bodies."

For his part, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussien, expressed his country's willingness to enhance the relations with Iran, hinting towards the Iraqi people and government's gratitude for the Iranian people's support to Iraq and its sacrifices in the war against ISIS.

Hussein pointed out that Iraq and Iran are neighboring countries linked by friendly relations, fraternity, and long borders, stressing that Saddam's former regime, despite eight years of war, failed to drive a wedge between the people to the two countries, "this indicates that any foreign party will not be able to affect the relations between them negatively."