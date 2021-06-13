Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein congratulated in a phone call, his Emirati counterpart on the occasion of choosing UAE as a non-permanent member of the Security Council (2022-2023).

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry quoted in a statement Hussein saying, "the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy, and has set a diplomatic model for enhancing relations between countries and peoples," stressing the need for "joint action and coordinating efforts in international forums."

For his part, bin Zayed expressed appreciation to Iraq for its supportive stances in all international forums.

According to the statement, the Emirati Foreign Minister extended an official invitation to Minister Fouad Hussein to visit the UAE.