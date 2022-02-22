Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Hussein stresses the need for US support for Iraqi growing democracy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-22T10:12:58+0000
Hussein stresses the need for US support for Iraqi growing democracy

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, stressed today the need for the US to support the "growing democracy" in the country.

The ministry's spokesman, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said that Hussein received a delegation consisting of members of the US Senate and House of Representatives, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Hussein attended recently.

The Iraqi Minister laid emphasis on the need for the US to support the "growing democracy" in the country, and the Iraqi government's efforts to reach agreements between the political parties.

In addition, Hussein stressed the importance of the US-Iranian negotiations, pointing out that any tension between Tehran and Washington will negatively affect Iraq.

related

International efforts to urge the US not to close its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi minister says

Date: 2020-10-05 20:47:09
International efforts to urge the US not to close its embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi minister says

Hussein urges the UN to support the Iraqi agricultural sector

Date: 2021-05-05 19:30:49
Hussein urges the UN to support the Iraqi agricultural sector

Iraq's Foreign Minister: Iraq will spare no effort in cooperating with other countries in the region

Date: 2021-11-20 10:35:06
Iraq's Foreign Minister: Iraq will spare no effort in cooperating with other countries in the region

Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Date: 2020-10-06 20:40:39
Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Russian counterpart several issues of mutual concern

Date: 2021-06-04 20:19:34
Iraqi Foreign Minister discusses with his Russian counterpart several issues of mutual concern

Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs contracts COVID-19

Date: 2022-01-30 13:31:26
Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs contracts COVID-19

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41
Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy

Date: 2021-06-13 18:01:33
Hussein: the UAE has earned the world's trust with its foreign policy