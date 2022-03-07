Hussein reviews files of common interest with senior US official
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-03-07T20:40:39+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, discussed today with the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iran and Iraq, Jennifer Gavito, the latest political developments in the region, in Baghdad.
A statement by the Iraqi ministry said that the two sides shed light on the bilateral relations between Baghdad and Washington, in addition to the Iraqi government file.
Hussein and Gavito talked about the Erbil-Baghdad differences and ways to solve them, according to the statement, which noted that several regional and international files were reviewed by the two sides.
For his part, Hussein wished for the success of the US-Iranian negotiations taking palace in Vienna.
As by the statement, the recent oil prices' surge had a share of the meeting, as well as their repercussions on the international economic situation.