Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Hussein receives an invitation from his Saudi counterpart to visit the KSA

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T17:16:00+0000
Hussein receives an invitation from his Saudi counterpart to visit the KSA

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, received an invitation from his Saudi counterpart to visit Riyadh.

In a statement, the ministry said that Hussein met with his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, on the sidelines of the emergency ministerial meeting of the Arab League in Cairo.

The statement added that the two ministers discussed the most important topics and issues on their agenda and the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing cooperation and joint action to serve the interests of Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

As per the statement, the Saudi Foreign Minister invited Hussein to visit Saudi Arabia, and the latter accepted his invitation.

related

Iraq to visit KSA for military cooperation

Date: 2020-09-08 12:13:26
Iraq to visit KSA for military cooperation

Iraq and KSA discuss political, economic and security affairs

Date: 2020-09-30 15:02:28
Iraq and KSA discuss political, economic and security affairs

Ahl Al-Kahf follows the secured calls between Iraq and KSA

Date: 2020-11-17 19:25:34
Ahl Al-Kahf follows the secured calls between Iraq and KSA

Iraq-KSA: A new step toward strengthening relationships

Date: 2020-08-10 12:05:37
Iraq-KSA: A new step toward strengthening relationships

Kata'ib Hezbollah: KSA must apologize and compensate the Iraqis for its crimes

Date: 2020-08-27 20:21:11
Kata'ib Hezbollah: KSA must apologize and compensate the Iraqis for its crimes