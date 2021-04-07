Hussein places emphasis on the Iraqi-US partnership

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T16:33:31+0000

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of foreign, Fouad Hussein, stressed today the government's keenness to enhance partnership with the United States of America in all fields. Hussein called in press statements he made on the sidelines of the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue held today that the Iraqi government is determined to achieve energy security. Moreover, Hussein emphasized the need to establish partnerships with Washington in the investment field, calling on the US to strengthen the partnership between both countries through official memoranda and agreements. Earlier today, the US and Iraq commence the third round of the Strategic Dialogue. The US and Iraq kicked on the third round of the Strategic Dialogue via video conference today, Wednesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Ahmad al-Sahhaf, "Minister Fouad Hussien and his counterpart Antony Blinken commenced the third round of the Strategic Dialogue." The third round of the Strategic Dialogue will touch upon an array of issues, including security, energy, economy, and education. the State Department announced the launch of the third round of the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue through video communication technology. In a brief statement received by Shafaq News, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, said that "Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, and his American counterpart Anthony Blinken, opened the Iraqi-American strategic dialogue session." The third round of the strategic dialogue includes discussion of issues related to security, energy and the economy, as well as cooperation in the field of culture and education. This tour is the third of its kind between the two countries, as the first was held last June, while the second was held in August 2020. The previous two rounds included taking steps on the path to reducing US forces, in light of continuous pressure from political parties that are categorically opposed to the foreign presence.

related

Iraq Asks Denmark to Act as a Mediator with Americans

Date: 2020-10-06 20:40:39

Hussein to visit Moscow on the 25th of November

Date: 2020-11-19 10:56:41

Hussein visits Bahrain to participate in the Manama Dialogue Forum

Date: 2020-12-03 10:13:46

Requests Europe's support to stop the Turkish aggressions

Date: 2020-08-14 18:57:36

Iraq’ Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein makes second visit to the Iranian capital

Date: 2021-02-03 06:54:06

Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 15:19:04

Hussein to visit Tehran tomorrow

Date: 2021-02-26 17:07:52

Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs arrives in Tehran

Date: 2020-09-26 09:18:35