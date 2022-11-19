Report

Hussein from Manama: Iraq sustains international cooperation to eradicate ISIS

Date: 2022-11-19T15:21:16+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq maintains patent channels worldwide to combat the Islamic State's terror, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Saturday.

In a speech he delivered before the Manama dialogue, an annual forum hosting government officials and decision-makers, Hussein said, "Iraq is still coordinating with many nations around the world to fight terrorism and to eradicate all sources of funding for ISIS."

"We are all aware in this region of the impact of climate change," he said, "we support all international efforts to guarantee a clean environment for the future."

"Finding lasting solutions to the Middle East's conflicts is key to establishing regional security, such as the Palestinian issue and the situations in Yemen and Libya," he added.

Hussein, flanked by a high-level delegation, arrived in the Bahraini capital yesterday to participate in the annual forum organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)

