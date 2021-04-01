Hussein discusses with his Saudi counterpart enhancing the Baghdad-Riyadh relations

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, met with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, where they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides praised the growing development between the two countries, discussing ways to deepen it and enhance cooperation.

This meeting came on the sidelines of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's official visit to Saudi Arabia, upon an official invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.