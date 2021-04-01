Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Hussein discusses with his Saudi counterpart enhancing the Baghdad-Riyadh relations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T07:32:43+0000
Hussein discusses with his Saudi counterpart enhancing the Baghdad-Riyadh relations

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fouad Hussein, met with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, the Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, where they discussed bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh.

According to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides praised the growing development between the two countries, discussing ways to deepen it and enhance cooperation.

This meeting came on the sidelines of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's official visit to Saudi Arabia, upon an official invitation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

related

Two attacks target an international coalition convoy in southern Iraq

Date: 2020-09-14 20:21:32
Two attacks target an international coalition convoy in southern Iraq

An American giant adds 125 megawatts to the Iraqi electricity network

Date: 2019-07-09 11:30:11
An American giant adds 125 megawatts to the Iraqi electricity network

New targeting of the US-coalition in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-15 16:00:43
New targeting of the US-coalition in Iraq

Al-Halbousi recalls the "Atrocious crimes" of ISIS against the Yazidis

Date: 2020-08-03 15:51:51
Al-Halbousi recalls the "Atrocious crimes" of ISIS against the Yazidis

Parliamentary request on election law

Date: 2020-07-27 10:16:58
Parliamentary request on election law

Iraq condemns Vienna terrorist attack

Date: 2020-11-03 14:33:45
Iraq condemns Vienna terrorist attack

Al-Sistani issues a Fatwa on COVID-19 measures in Ashura

Date: 2020-07-30 18:02:29
Al-Sistani issues a Fatwa on COVID-19 measures in Ashura

Iraq announces its position from the "historic" agreement in Sudan

Date: 2019-09-04 12:55:08
Iraq announces its position from the "historic" agreement in Sudan