Hussein discusses with his Australian counterpart several issues of common interest

Shafaq News/ The Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs confirmed her country's support for Iraq in the security field and the reconstruction of the liberated areas.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Iraqi Minister Fouad Hussein received today a phone call from Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, indicating that the two sides discussed the need to enhance bilateral relations to meet the aspirations of the two friendly peoples.

The Iraqi minister expressed his appreciation to the Australian government for its supportive stances for Iraq in its war against ISIS, stressing the importance of continued support until the eradication of the ideology that produced these terrorist groups.

The two ministers also discussed, according to the statement, several regional and international issues of common concern, and emphasized the need to reduce tension in the region, and avoid an escalation that would not serve any party.

According to the statement, Hussein invited the Australian Minister to visit Iraq.