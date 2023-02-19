Hussein discusses strategic cooperation with Germany

Shafaq News / Iraq's foreign minister, Fuad Hussein, said that his country is keen to maintain long-term strategic cooperation with Germany.

A statement by Hussein's office said that the latter met German lawmakers in Germany, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

Hussein thanked the German side for its support during the war with ISIS, and briefed the meeting participants on the Iraqi government's efforts to provide services and approve new laws. The minister also reiterated Iraq's commitment to maintaining strong ties with all countries.

He stressed the need for Baghdad and Berlin to enhance relations and cooperation in all fields, especially in the fields of economy and environment, noting that is keen to maintain long-term strategic cooperation with Germany.

In addition, Iraq's foreign minister expressed appreciation for the German parliament's decision to recognize the Yazidi genocide committed by ISIS terrorist organization.