Hussein discloses goals of Iraqi delegation visit to Washington

Shafaq News / Iraq's Minister of Foreign affairs, Fuad Hussein, disclosed the main goals of the Iraqi delegation's visit to Washington.

Hussein said during a press conference that the Iraqi delegation that visited Washington aimed to discuss economic files. The foreign minister added that the monetary policy was included in the agenda of the Iraqi delegation's visit to Washington, which also aimed to discuss political issues, combatting corruption, and regional relations with the American side. "The Iraqi currency is strong, and Iraqi reserves exceed 100 billion dollars", the Minister said, indicating that fake bills were being submitted to receive dollar bills. He added, "The talk about imposing conditions on the Iraqi delegation that visited Washington, including normalization with the Zionist entity is false," stressing that "there are no American conditions on the dollar file." Hussein continued, "The online platform will stop the smuggling attempts," noting, "the exchange rate of the dollar has begun to decline."