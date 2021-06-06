Hussein announces reopening the Danish embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, announced that Denmark had reopened its embassy in Baghdad after a closure that lasted for years.

Hussein said in a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart Jeppe Kofod, who is currently in Baghdad, that this visit coincides with the reopening of the Danish embassy in the Iraqi capital, noting that this is an important step to enhance relations between Denmark and Iraq.

"We discussed economic relations, and Denmark is an industrial and agricultural country whose companies can support the private and public sector in Iraq", Hussein said.

He added, "We thank Denmark for its participation in the Global Coalition, the war against ISIS, and its efforts to play an important role in the NATO alliance, which countries have trained the Iraqi armed forces", pointing out that the Danish government participated in the reconstruction process in the areas that were destroyed during the war against ISIS.

"We reviewed the situation of the Iraqi community in Denmark. There are 33,000 Iraqis in Denmark who have become Danish citizens", adding, "we discussed ways to support and encourage this community to be a link between Danish and the Iraqi societies."

For his part, Kofod said during the conference, "There is a remarkable development in the Iraqi-Danish joint work, and we were able to reopen our embassy in Baghdad, in addition to our participation in the NATO mission."

"We are committed to supporting Iraq in its war against ISIS, and we respect the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Iraq."

The Danish Minister revealed that Denmark will grant Iraq 50 million Danish kroner to support the reconstruction process, noting, "we will help provide help for Iraq to hold the elections alongside the United Nations, enhance social relations in the country, and support Iraq in combating militias with the international community to stop attacks targeting diplomatic missions."