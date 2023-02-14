Hussein: Iraq supports Tehran-Riyadh negotiations

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Fuad Hussein, on Tuesday said that the rising tension in the Region does not serve The country's interests.

Hussein's statements were made in a session in Washington, where the Minister expressed Iraq's support for Iran and Saudi Arabia's dialogues and negotiations led by Baghdad to maintain strong ties.

In a different context, Hussein said, "dictatorship has killed the Iraqi people and isolated it for decades. However, Iraq is heading toward a democratic reality and has become part of international politics"