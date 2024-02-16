Hurricane causes damage in Diyala villages, Iraq

Shafaq News/ Heavy rainfall and hurricane-force winds struck villages in Al-Khalis district, Diyala Governorate, in northeastern Iraq.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society reported that approximately 50 houses were damaged, along with the complete destruction of Al-Rawan Primary School in the village of Al-Badwaniya.

One person sustained moderate injuries and is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

Additionally, electricity poles, trees, and domestic animals suffered damage.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society added that it provides food and supplies to around 100 affected families.

Meanwhile, in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Chamchamal District Administration announced the collapse of the Sinkaw Chamchamal Road due to heavy rain, urging citizens to avoid the area.

Shafaq News Agency documented the extensive damage caused by the torrential rain in the Kankoh neighborhood of the Taslujah region, west of Sulaymaniyah where several homes suffered significant damage.