Huqouq casts doubts on economic viability of the power interconnection with KSA and UAE

Shafaq News/ A member of Huqouq's parliamentary bloc has cast doubts on the economic viability of the power interconnection with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Lawmaker Hussein Mo'nes asked in a correspondence addressing the ministry of electricity about the economic viability of buying electricity from the Emirati company Masdar and the loan the ministry applied for at the Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) to fund the project.

Mo'nes said that he expects a response within 15 days in accordance with Article 15/1st of the internal code of the parliament.