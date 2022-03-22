Huqooq calls independent deputies to vote for the interests of the people

Shafaq News/ The "Huqooq" Movement close to the "resistance" factions warned the independent deputies not to be threatened to participate in the parliamentary session for electing the president of the republic.

The Movement said in a statement, "the possibility of dissolving parliament and re-electing is nothing but a deception aimed at intimidating parliamentarians."

"We hope that the presidential election session will not turn into a place of conflicts."

Huqooq urged the independent deputies" not to consent to any intimidation, and to make their priority is the people's interests."

Earlier today, the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, dismissed the warnings of dissolving the Parliament and holding a new vote as an attempt to intimidate the Independent lawmakers, stressing that the Coordination Framework will resist this trend.

"Dissolving the Council of Representatives and holding reelection is unacceptable. It was not proposed by the Coordination Framework or any of its forces. It will not allow it and resolutely rejects this trend," he tweeted, "even though it was not opined by any of the political spectrum forces, bringing up this issue ahead of the parliamentary session called on 26/3 aims to intimidate the MPs, particularly the Independent MPs, to prompt them into participation."

"The Coordination Framework and its allies are sticking to the blocking third to ensure that the political process runs smoothly, hinder the political chaos, and the birth of a weak government that put the interests of the citizens at a disadvantage," he said in another tweet.

Al-Maliki said that a government shall be formed by the principle of the largest parliamentary bloc and the proper "representation of the largest component which is entitled to forming the government, starting with naming the Prime Minister through to forming the government and laying down its political and services agenda."