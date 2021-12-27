Huqooq Movement affirms commitment to the Federal Court decision, Hezbollah Brigades attacks Plasschaert

Shafaq News/ The Huqooq Movement close to Hezbollah Brigades said, on Monday, that the elections confirm the need for restoring the "Shiite House," noting that it will release an initiative to prevent things from going to "get worst." Huqooq Movement commented on the Federal Court ratification of the results of the elections, "We were waiting for justice from the Court as it represents the recourse, despite the fraud and manipulation, we affirm our commitment to the decision of the Federal Court. " "This experience confirms the Shiite house's need for restoration more than ever, and accordingly, a Huqooq will make an initiative to prevent things from going worst." In the same context, Hezbollah Brigades said, "What happened in the recent legislative elections is the largest fraud in the modern history of the Iraqi people, and that the parties that confiscated the rights of the Iraqi people were supported by the Saudi-American Zionist-evil coalition, to pass their diabolical agenda." The Brigades added, "The Commission was subjected to the most horrific types of exploitation by these parties before, during, and after the elections. Moreover, the Iraqi Court was subjected to threats and pressure from the same parties, especially the American Ambassador to Baghdad and the United Nations Special Representative Jeanine Plasschaert. "We confirm our firm position that we did not and will not participate in any government, but we will remain defending the Iraqi people against global arrogance."

