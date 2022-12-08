Hungarian president to visit Iraq, Kurdistan

Shafaq News/The Hungarian President Katalin Novák will leave for Iraq on Thursday; the Sándor Palace told MTI.

She will be the first Hungarian head of state to visit Baghdad.

According to dailynewshungary.com, she will stay until Saturday and meet Hungarian soldiers stationed in Iraq.

The presidential office said the president would also visit the humanitarian projects implemented under the auspices of the Hungary Helps program.

Novak will also visit the Kurdistan Region and meet top officials.