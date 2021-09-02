Hundreds of explosives in the custody of security forces

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military intelligence seized hundreds of explosives in a security operation in the governorate of al-Anbar, west of Iraq.

According to a press release by the Security Media Cell (SMC), the Intelligence of al-Jazeera Operations Command and the 10th Division Intelligence department, in cooperation with the division's reconnaissance and a land force from the third commandos brigade, seized 351 explosive devices, landmines, and bombs.

"The seized explosives are from the remnants of ISIS," SMC noted, "the explosives ordnance disponsal of al-Jazeera Operations Command and the 10th devision removed the explosives and carried out a controlled detonation in a safe area."