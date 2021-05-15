Hundreds of dunums of wheat saved from fire, monitoring patrols to avoid recurrence

Shafaq News/ A local source in Diyala said on Saturday that hundreds of dunums of wheat fields were saved from fires at the peripheries of al-Azim district, 60 kilometers to the north of Baqubah.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, "The locals and the firefighters were able to control a fire which erupted next to wheat farms in the village of al-Hitawin which borders Saladin northwest of al-Azim."

It added, "The farmers’ instruments interrupted the spread of the fire which erupted next to a forest in the village of al-Hitawin without resulting in any material damage”, stressing, “The reasons behind the fire are still unknown, and it is yet to be determined whether it was an act of sabotage or whether ISIS is behind it."

"Locals are organizing monitoring patrols around the wheat farms in all the villages to prevent the occurrence of fires at the hands of ISIS."